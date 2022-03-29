newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A woman has been fined a total of $660 and sentenced to a Community Corrections Order after engaging in an "unjustifiable and inexcusable" altercation at a Mudgee supermarket in February. In documents tendered to the court, police said, about 6.30pm on February 12, 2022, Alexandra Knihinicki of Margaret Street, Kandos was shopping with her partner at Coles Mudgee when the pair saw the victim in the same aisle. An exchange of words took place before the victim, a former friend of the defendant, left the scene, only to cross paths with the 21-year-old and her partner at the cash registers. The victim's mother made a comment that fuelled an argument between the group, resulting in the victim punching Knihinicki. Knihinicki pursued the victim, grabbing her and throwing her to the ground in front of a large number of bystanders, before punching her several times in the head. The victim soon freed herself from Knihinicki and left the scene after exchanging another bout of comments. The victim suffered several head and facial abrasions, and swelling in the form of lumps on her head and scalp. During sentencing in Mudgee Local Court on March 23, 2022, Magistrate Greg Grogin suggested Knihinicki "grow up" and deal with conflicts in "mature ways". "Have we stooped so low that we have to see two women brawling at Coles while we shop? We haven't stooped that low," Mr Grogin declared. "Your behaviour at Coles is absolutely unjustifiable and inexcusable. For you to retaliate in such a way at a public shop has gone past justifiable. "I don't think the community would accept that behaviour." Knihinicki pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and behave in offensive manner in/near public place/school. She was fined $440 and sentenced to a 12-month Community Corrections Order for the assault offence, and fined a further $220 for the offensive behaviour charge. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

