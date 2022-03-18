Police child abuse squad arrest Mudgee region man for child sex and fireworks offences

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Police investigators in the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes squad have renewed calls for parents to be aware of the dangers of online predators after five men were charged with alleged online grooming offences across the state in just over a week including one man in the Mudgee region. According to information from police media, last Wednesday, 9 March, the Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) executed a number of search warrants across the state as part of investigations into online child exploitation. In January 2022, detectives began speaking online with a 66-year-old man. Police allege the man believed he was speaking with a girl aged under 16 and engaged in sexually explicit conversations about acts he wished to perform with her. Following further inquiries, the man was arrested by CEIU detectives at a home in the Mudgee region just before 7am last Wednesday, 9 March. The man was taken to Mudgee Police Station and charged with use carriage service to groom child under 16 years of age for sex, and a separate offence of handle explosive or precursor without authorising licence after investigators uncovered fireworks during a subsequent search warrant. He was refused bail and appeared at Orange Local Court that day, where he was granted conditional bail to appear at Mudgee Local Court on Wednesday 23 March 2022. Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Adam Powderly, said in each instance police will allege in court that the men believed they were talking to a child or parent of a child, and expressed desires to engage in sexual activity with the child. "The insidious nature of online predators is that they seek out children and adopt online behaviours typical of that age, such as the use of emojis, acronyms and slang as a way to groom their victims," Det A/Supt Powderly said. "In most cases what then follows is a request for explicit photos or attempts by the offender to meet up in person - an act which could have devastating consequences for a young child. "As a parent or carer, you should explain to your child that people online may not always be who they claim to be and remain approachable and understanding in the event something makes the child uncomfortable online," Det A/Supt Powderly said. Among the other arrests were a 56-year-old man in the Blue Mountains, a 29-year-old man in Fairy Meadow, a 77-year-old man in the Southern Tablelands and a 35-year-old man in Orange. Information and educational packages for parents and children are available from ThinkUKnow, a multi-agency program designed to educate and promote cyber safety: https://www.thinkuknow.org.au/ Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

