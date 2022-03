newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A corrupt Wellington Correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs and contraband into the jail for inmates, in return for almost $4000. Casey Mae Perrin did not appear in court, when she pleaded guilty to four charges of being an agent corruptly receiving benefit. According to an agreed statement of facts the 35-year-old was monitored as part of Strike Force Pinnacle - a 14 month undercover police operation which dismantled a drug syndicate sourcing ice, heroin, cocaine and MDMA from Sydney and supplying it out of Wellington. As part of the operation in 2019 police monitored the leader of the drug ring Kyle Thompson via phone intercepts, controlled operations and physical surveillance. RELATED READING: At the time, Perrin was employed as a NSW correctional officer at Wellington Correctional Centre. Court documents said after she was introduced to Thompson, she began using her position to introduce various types of contraband - including drugs and a mobile phone - into the jail. On one occasion between September and December 2019, Perrin was asked by an unknown person to supply a small amount of tobacco to an inmate in the centre. She was given the tobacco wrapped up in packing tape and placed in a pouch, which she took into the centre by placing it in her pants pocket. Once inside she gave it to the inmate. Court documents said she did this on two separate occasions in return for $500. Around October 29, 2019 another member of the syndicate Brianna Meizer gave Perrin a balloon containing a small quantity of buprenorphine. Perrin smuggled this into the jail after hiding it in her bra. During pill rounds inside the jail, Perrin gave the drugs to another member of the drug ring and inmate Bradley Thompson. The correctional officer received $200 upfront for the deal, and a further $600 after she made the delivery. A month later in November 2019, Perrin became aware an inmate was offering $5000 to get a mobile phone smuggled into him in jail. Perrin contacted Kyle Thompson and asked for a phone she could supply, who agreed to pay her the $5000 to introduce the phone inside the jail. Perrin met with the partner of the inmate who paid her $1000, however she did not get paid by Thompson. On November 21, 2019 Perrin's partner at the time attended Kyle Thompson's home who gave him 20 buprenorphine strips, which Perrin was asked to smuggle into the correctional centre for $1500. Perrin delivered the bupe strips to the jail between November 29 and December 9. In February 2020, police attended Perrin's home for an interview, where she voluntarily admitted she used drugs, but denied smuggling drugs or contraband into Wellington Correctional. She was arrested at her home on July 15, 2020. At Wellington Police Station during an interview she made admissions to the offences. Police said admissions made during this interview were the sole source of evidence as to the benefit actually received by Perrin. According to court documents, sometime prior to November 10 Perrin was also given three balloons containing a small amount of bupe. It was agreed Perrin would supply these to either Bradley Thompson or another inmate inside the correctional centre for $1000. However according to an agreed statement of facts, Perrin indicated the three balloons along with other property were stolen from her home and she did not take them into the jail. She admitted she was given a part-payment of $500 prior to the balloons being stolen. She was not charged for this offence. Despite initially being charged with 11 offences, defence lawyer Carmen McKay entered a plea of guilty to four of them on Perrin's behalf, with the remaining withdrawn by the Crown. Magistrate Gary Wilson adjourned the matter and ordered a sentencing assessment report. Perrin who was absent from court as she now resides in Gosford, will be sentenced in the Dubbo Local Court in May. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

