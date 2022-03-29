newsletters, editors-pick-list,

MEMBER for Calare Andrew Gee has secured $96 million in funding to clear a backlog of over 60,000 Australian Defence Force veterans claims after a dramatic Saturday morning in his Kite Street Office. The Minister for Defence Personnel and Veterans' Affairs, Mr Gee had called a press conference to announce his resignation from the Morrison Government's cabinet after what he described as a 'token' allocation of $22.8 million in funding to address the problem. Mr Gee said The Royal Commission into Defence and Veterans Suicide had highlighted serious problems in the Portfolio of Veterans Affairs that have been building for years, adding the Productivity Commission had also confirmed the current compensation claims processing system was not working in the best interest of veterans and their families. In the middle of 2021 the backlog was 55,000 claims, in less than a year it has blown out to almost 60,000. He described the Federal government's stance as "kicking the can down the road" and said enough was enough. "This is simply not good enough, in fact it is a national disgrace," Mr Gee said. Mr Gee last year commissioned an independent action plan to address the backlog which had drawn up a roadmap to have the backlog cut by 2023. He said he had asked for $96 million to implement that plan which would secure extra staff and help cut red tape in processing the claims. "I was initially told there was no funding for this vital work. Then when I objected I was told there would be $22 million for 90 temporary staff but no other funding to deliver the plan. "I was sent a press release that I was happy with that. [In politics] I accept you have to make compromise," he said. "My personal integrity is not up for compromise." Mr Gee said he had been working with Deputy Prime Minister and The Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce to secure a better deal but up until Saturday morning, felt he wasn't making any headway and had every intention of resigning. Mr Gee said only part of the promised $96 million will appear in the budget papers and he added he had no idea where the Government would find the balance but said it would not be offset against the against Department of Veteran Affairs' budget. "The Deputy Prime Minister I believe spoke to the Prime Minister and I had a couple of conversions with the Minister for Defence Peter Dutton, I'm not sure where they're going to find the money but I am assured that they are going to find it and on that basis, I have decided not to resign." An emotional Mr Gee agreed his stance would cause ripples within the government as it heads into a Federal Election in May. "My job is to stand up for veterans, defend them and to represent them come what may. I have to do it. It would be great if we didn't have to do that, or I didn't have to do it. "I feel so strongly about it I can't back down on it. I just cannot back down on it. "Just looking [veterans] in the eye after the budget and saying I was happy with it? We put so much work into getting this action plan up and running and getting it sorted. Trying like the blazes to get it implemented and just to see it, given an allocation, I'd almost call it a token allocation, it was less than a quarter of what we were seeking. "I didn't think it was good enough, I thought it was an insult to veterans and ADF personnel. "They're amazing people. These are Australians we should be helping. They sign up to put their lives on the line for their country - they don't do it for the money, they do it because they love their country. Our Country's got to love them back." The Federal Budget will be announced on Tuesday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/8abeb4f2-44cc-4d8b-9ec0-e011e98e2c0f.jpg/r0_399_4032_2677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg