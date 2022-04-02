newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Manly Warringah Sea Eagles were well within their rights to head into Saturday's round four match with confidence, taking two for two at Glen Willow Stadium. Hoping for a repeat of history, the Sea Eagles' wish was granted in front of an audience draped in maroon and white. A dive over the tryline for the first point of the game by Manly's Reuben Garrick at the 13 minute mark thrust life into the unapologetic crowd, who were only more pumped after the 'Reubenator' converted his own try. Raiders fans almost got a look in but the bunker ruled a no-try for Josh Papalii, who was held up under the posts. Morgan Harper crossed the try line 19 minutes in to bring Manly to a 10-0 lead all before Orange-native, Jack Wighton bridged the gap for the Raiders. Brad Schneider successfully converted, bringing the half-time score to 10-6. Executing the perfect grubber kick, Daly Cherry-Evans (DCE) set up Manly's third try of the night, placed down by Haumole Olakau'atu. Garrick converted. What felt like seconds later, Cherry-Evans kicked a 40/20, a situation capitalised on by Tom Trbojevic who dove for a converted try, bringing the board to 22-6. Garrick's successful penalty goal at 68 minutes was backed up by a field goal from DCE in the final stages of the game - his 25th in his career - sealing a 25-6 victory for the Sea Eagles.

