A Yarrawonga man has been fined $330 and disqualified from driving for three months after pleading guilty in Mudgee Local Court to driving with an illicit drug present in blood. In documents tendered to the court, police said they saw a white Mazda travel along Denison Street in Mudgee before making a quick turn into Court Street and then another hitting a gutter at 1.30am on October 4 last year. Police stopped next to the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Matthew Paul Azzopardi who said he had pulled over to make a phone call. Police noticed the phone was completely shattered and that Azzopardi's attempts at unlocking it were unsuccessful. After producing his licence and a negative roadside alcohol test, the 41-year-old was subject to an oral drug test which returned a positive detection for cannabis and methamphetamine. Azzopardi was arrested and taken to Mudgee Police Station where he returned a second positive test for cannabis, the court heard. He was issued with a 24 hour driving ban and charged with drug driving. Magistrate David Day convicted Azzopardi in court on April 6 before handing down his sentence. "He was well balanced. He had some stimulants and depressants, and then went to drive...," Magistrate Day said. Azzopardi will return to court at a later date for other, unrelated matters that are still ongoing.

