A former Bunnings worker has been sentenced to a community correction order after a video of him fighting a 14-year-old boy in public was posted to social media. In an incident Magistrate David Day described as having a "strong sniff of vigilantism", Mudgee man Grant Andrew Benson pleaded guilty in court on April 6 to intimidation with intent and common assault. According to documents tendered to the court, the 52-year-old was driving along Horatio Street in Mudgee when he saw the victim walking with friends at 3.45pm on February 21 this year. Benson stopped his vehicle and approached the group. During the conversation, Benson threatened the 14-year-old telling him "I'll bury ya", court documents said. The pair stood face to face for a short time before Benson grabbed the victim around the throat with both hands. The victim then laughed at the pressure Benson applied. Benson then released the teenager who began to walk away however Benson grabbed him from behind, resulting in a brawl that was later broken up by witnesses. Police and ambulance arrived on the scene a short time later. The victim sustained minor bruising and declined treatment. Benson attended Mudgee Police Station the following day where police said he made full admissions during a recorded interview. In sentencing, Magistrate Day expressed his disapproval of the incident being videoed by bystanders and later shared to social media, which he described as "vicious and divisive in nature". "His [Benson] reputation at Bunnings has already been tarnished because people know why he was sacked," Magistrate Day said. Benson was sentenced to a 12 month community correction order.

