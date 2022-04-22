Dancing towards her dreams; Georgie Fabien set to move to LA

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

While the world of dance is often seen as all glitz and glamour, for Gulgong's own Georgie Fabien, the path to success has been paved with determination and hard work. And while she's already achieved many of her dancing dreams, Georgie is set to take her talent to the words stage with a move to LA. "Growing up in Gulgong definitely taught me about how important having a good work ethic is and to succeed, you have to work very hard and sometimes overcome unexpected challenges," Georgie said. Since leaving home at the age of 15 to study dance in Sydney, Georgie has dedicated her whole life to dance and is now being rewarded with dancing and choreography roles on prestigious projects such as The Masked Singer and The Voice. "Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted to dance, and like so many other young dancers, I took up ballet and jazz at a local dance school, in my case, Step Up Dance Academy," she said. READ MORE: "It was clear to me even then that dancing was in my blood, and I knew I wanted to be a professional dancer when I grew up. "Dancing has delivered many memorable moments for me, but one of the most recent was during my season with The Masked Singer, Australia. "I have always been a huge Anastasia fan, and my mum has video footage of me dancing to her when I was only four-years-old. "So, you can imagine my face when I was on stage alongside her. I was so honoured to have shared the stage with such an icon." Having achieved a great deal in Australia, Georgie now has a burning desire to take on the international market and is keen to call LA home whilst she secures her footing in the US. "Although I love Australia, and it will always be home, LA is basically the epicenter of dreamers. "It's where all the crazy people with ridiculously large goals and ambitions who want to be the best converge. The opportunities there are insane!'' If you want to see Georgie in action, follow her on The Masked Singer, The Voice, TikTok and Instagram. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

