Mudgee's Halle Potter has shown once again that she is a triathlete to watch, coming in forth for youth females at Western Region Academy of Sport triathlon competition where she represented New South Wales. Potter said she was "extremely happy" with how she went at the Academy Games. "Seeing the improvements in all legs of my race and the development of my skills over the last couple of months has been great to see," she said. The Academy Games consisted of three very short and fast races over two days. The distances were the same over both days with competitors participating in a 200 metre swim, 5.6 kilometre bike ride, and a 1.5 kilometre run. Potter who got into triathlons at the age of seven at her local triathlon club said she has loved every moment competing in the sport, but the hardest part of the Academy Games was the run because of how short it was. "Running 1500 metres after swimming and riding at a very fast pace, made the run hard and not very enjoyable," she said. "My bike leg was my strongest leg. I felt really strong and was able to draft a group of people that made the bike ride a little bit easier. "The bike course was definitely a challenging course, consisting of lots of hills and corners making the bike course very technical." Potter's next event will be the Wollongong triathlon this weekend, April 24 where she will compete in the sprint distance; a 750 metre swim, 20 kilometre bike ride and a five kilometre run. Mudgee Triathlete Riley Taylor who also competed in the Academy Games placed fifth for the youth males.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/c796487e-8ee5-48d2-84c5-acca23928c40.JPG/r0_103_1080_713_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg