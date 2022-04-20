LifeSkills Plus put smiles on Whiddon residents faces with special Easter delivery

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Lifeskills Plus have put smiles on Whiddon Aged Care residents faces when they turned up with some Easter treats to share. The Lifeskills program 'Girls Club' had a discussion about how they could give back to the community and decided on Easter Egg gifts for the local residents at Whiddon. "The excitement began after both Woolworths and Coles generously donated gift cards so we could purchase enough eggs for all 64 residents," Lifeskills Plus Girls Club facilitator Suava Tanner said. "It was so lovely, and busy, for Lifeskills clients writing personal cards for each resident and bundling them up individually." On Thursday morning the group arrived with boxes of eggs for everyone. READ MORE: "Being able to meet a few residents outside to give them their eggs was very special. The residents and staff were touched by the kind gesture," she said. "Dear Betty [Waterhouse] mentioned that a lot of residents will not normally receive an Easter gift, which made it even more special. "Thankyou to Woolworths and Coles for making this possible and a very Happy Easter weekend from everyone at Lifeskills Plus." The girls club is facilitated by Suava Tanner and Wayne (Winnie) Harrison.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/10a8f4ca-0f2a-4878-a4b3-f3b64d3aef6d.JPG/r0_274_1525_1136_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg