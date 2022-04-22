newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Glen Willow has been a hive for activity this year with two NRL Games and an A-League game, causing visitors from far and wide to come to Mudgee. As a direct result more than $3.6 million has been injected into the local economy as a direct result of the three major events in 2022. A combined 18,228 people made it through the gates to see the NRL Charity Shield: South Sydney Rabbitohs versus St George Illawarra Dragons on February, 26, Round Four: Manly Warringah Sea Eagles versus Canberra Raiders on April 2, and A-League Round 19: Central Coast Mariners versus Macarthur FC on March, 26. Economic data shows 67 per cent of Manly versus Canberra event attendees were visitors to the region, while 54 per cent of A-League attendees and 66 per cent of Charity Shield attendees were visitors to the region. "Visitors spend in local businesses, they eat in local restaurants and cafes, stay in local motels, and shop," Mid Western Regional Council said. READ MORE: "The flow on economic benefits of major events are among the reasons why Council works to partner with professional sports clubs to secure multi-year games." Based on these visitor numbers Council estimates the Manly versus Canberra game generated $1.4 million for the local economy, whilst A-League generated $400,000 and Charity Shield $1.8 million. Of the Manly game attendees, 90 per cent plan to return to Mudgee again as a visitor, more than 80 per cent visited a local hospitality venue during their stay in the region and more than 70 per cent of overnight visitors stayed in hotels, motels, caravan parks and home rentals or Airbnbs. According to Council feedback on these events has been overwhelmingly positive, with comments like: Council will host the Charity Shield again in 2023 with a date to be announced later this year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/41023b03-7c74-481c-baea-4967a5d8304d.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg