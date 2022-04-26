newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A woman has been charged with high-range drink driving following a two-vehicle crash in Mudgee. Emergency services were called to Denison Street following reports of a two-vehicle crash involving a Subaru Liberty and a Mazda sedan about 6.20pm on Monday, April 25. Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attended and located the driver of the Subaru - a 64-year-old woman - who was uninjured. The Mazda was parked on the side of the road and unoccupied at the time. The Mazda was pushed into another car - a Toyota Hilux - that was parked nearby. The driver of the Subaru was subjected to a roadside breath test, returning a positive result. She was arrested and taken to Mudgee Police Station where she underwent a secondary breath analysis, which allegedly returned a positive reading of 0.186. The woman had her licensed suspended and was issued a Court Attendance Notice for drive with high-range prescribed concentration alcohol (PCA). She is due to appear before Mudgee Local Court on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

