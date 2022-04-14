newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Twelve Mile man has pleaded guilty in court to driving with more than three times the legal alcohol limit in his system. Roger Leslie Stanton was driving along Goolma Road on the evening of March 5 this year when his car left the edge of the pavement and crashed into a small tree. Police arrived on scene a short time later and saw the 43-year-old unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and confused. Police noticed extensive damage to the off-side doors of the car. According to police documents tendered to the court, Stanton returned a positive roadside alcohol test and was then taken to Mudgee Police Station. When in custody, he submitted a second positive reading of 0.163 - more than three times the legal alcohol limit of 0.05. Stanton told police he had drunk three schooners of Great Northern beer and four glasses of Shiraz between the hours of 3pm and 10pm that day, the court heard. During Stanton's court appearance on April 6, his solicitor, Allan Hogan described Stanton's drinking as a "crutch to prevent him from dealing with issues". "It was brainless...he certainly regrets his actions," Hogan said. Magistrate David Day explained the severity of the offence to Stanton, recalling a "colleague who would jail you for this and I came close to it in my mind". Stanton was fined $1,650, placed on a two-year community correction order and disqualified from driving for nine months. At the end of the disqualification period, Stanton must also have an alcohol interlock device installed in his car for four years. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/eedc6903-ca62-4344-b8e3-62ed3ef49066.jpg/r0_89_800_541_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg