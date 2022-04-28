newsletters, editors-pick-list,

As a Mudgee Lions Club member for over 20 years, Meals on Wheels and Mudgee Show Society volunteer, and former teacher, Lea Leisfield has contributed greatly to her local community. The tireless contributor was recognised for her efforts with a Local Achievement Award presented by the Member for the Dubbo electorate, Dugald Saunders as part of the 2022 NSW Seniors Festival. "Lea was an outstanding primary school teacher, and since retiring she's dedicated much of her spare time to helping others," Mr Saunders said. "Seniors like Lea play a pivotal role in our communities. They don't do it for the recognition but they deserve it. Thank you Lea for everything you do." The humble Ms Leisfield was pleasantly surprised by the award and said "I want to keep going for as long as I can." For more about the NSW Seniors Festival, visit seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/887af524-0fb9-4b01-a752-14acbbadea8b.jpg/r851_620_3216_1956_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg