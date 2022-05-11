newsletters, editors-pick-list,

If you or someone you know needs help or support, you can call the hotline set up by Universities Australia on 1800 572 224. You can also call the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence hotline on 1800 RESPECT or 1800 737 732. A woman who fled her home in fear after being slapped in the face by her violent partner was unable to immediately report the assault to authorities because her closest police station was closed for the night. A Coolah man has been fined a total of $2000 after he pleaded guilty in Gulgong Local Court to assaulting and intimidating a woman. In documents tendered to the court for sentence, Norman Jameson reportedly slapped the victim in her face after refusing to leave their Glencoe Street address on the evening of January 31 this year. The victim fled to Coolah Police Station to report the incident after the 50-year-old broke a television stand, however there were no police available. The victim wrote a note and hid it before handing it to police on April 1. The note read 'Monday 31st Jan Assault Break TV Drinking Verbal assault'. Court documents reveal Jameson continued to make comments after the incident saying he would slit the victim's throat and kill her because it was in his blood to do so. On a separate occasion, the pair had another verbal dispute at the Black Stump Inn on March 31. Jameson went to leave with the victim who refused so he said "f***k you then". Police attended the Glencoe Street address to speak with Jameson at 1.30pm the next day and placed him under arrest. Jameson told police "it's all untrue" when at Coolah Police Station where he was later charged with common assault and intimidation. During sentencing on May 5, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis pointed to Jameson's threat to slit the victim's throat as a clear indicator of his intention to cause fear. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

