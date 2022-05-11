newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A man who "forgot" a bag of crystal meth was in his wallet has garnered no sympathy from a magistrate who saw reason for a conviction. In documents tendered to the court for sentence, police said they were patrolling the streets of Gulgong when they saw Mark Ian Papworth pushing a bike along Medley Street at 11.53am on February 3 this year. Police stopped and spoke with a 'very talkative' Papworth who said he was at a friend's house. Police noticed he was walking from the direction of a known drug dealer's location. The 35-year-old became nervous and turned his pockets out saying "Na, I've got nothing" when questioned by police. A search uncovered a small, clear resealable bag containing a clearish-white crystal substance in the coin section of Papworth's wallet. "I forgot that was in there. It's been in there for a couple of months," Papworth said. Papworth told police it was 'gas' and was later confirmed to be 0.5 grams of methamphetamine. "I have a very simple view on drugs like these, they're illegal. If you can afford to buy it, you can afford to pay a fine," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said during sentencing on May 5. Papworth pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited drug and was fined $600.

