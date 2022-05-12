newsletters, editors-pick-list,

One year on from their grand opening on April 1 last year, Three Tails Brewery and Smokehouse has found success in the competitive Mudgee market amid pandemic challenges and just debuted an expanded space to accommodate more patrons. Touring the newly expanded premises with founder and co-owner Mick Ash which doubled their previously cosy 150-seat capacity to 300, he said the last year of business has exceeded expectations. Mick started Three Tails along with Ned Kelly, John Latta. "It's been beyond our wildest dreams and expectations, in all honesty," he said. "COVID knocked us around for six with lockdowns, but I think we've just been just so well embraced by locals, especially... it's a nice mixture of locals and non-Mudgee people. "I think part of the success we've had is because we're children friendly, family friendly - and pet friendly. We just seem to get a huge amount of that crowd down as well, it's a really nice vibe." The extension boasts some fun additions like an arcade and pinball machine along with a 'darts alley', more beers on tap and a wider range of wines. Part of the extension that isn't quite ready yet is a kitchen. Mick said it will compliment what's on offer from Smokin' Bro and Co who have shared the premises since day one. "Not long after we opened we obviously went through lockdown. That was really hard work - it was a bit easier for us - to operate out of a permanent location there rather than our little van," Brody Crawford from Smokin' Bro and Co said. "But it's really taken off the last few months or so, and it's starting to feel normal again." Mick said he's eager to see what people think. "My partner Johnny and I have traveled around the world to many, many brew pubs and smoke houses, especially across the US. And we genuinely say, and we believe that this is really a world class venue," he said. "It's a world class brew pub and smoke house. Across the states, around the UK, anything in Australia you go to this stands among the very, very best. It really is a world class venue in the middle of Mudgee and we get that feedback all the time."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/fef19a41-f419-4f8e-af75-0e5085558b96.png/r2_610_3921_2824_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg