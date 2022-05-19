newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Mudgee's own group of Amnesty International supporters are coming together to offer donated goods for sale next week, stuffing the driveway of 110 Mortimer Street for a mega garage sale to raise money for the group to continue its work. The garage sale is slated from 8.00am to 1.00pm on May 28 and organisers are calling for donated goods during the week prior. "We're looking for plants, books, furniture, tools, games - anything like clothes, kitchenware and linen," Mudgee Amnesty Group's Convenor, Heather Drew said. Items can be donated by anyone and money from the sale of items will go to Amnesty. For the Mudgee Action Group their works mainly consists of letter writing to decision-makers all over the world - protesting about human rights abuses. "We are only a small group, but we write over 1000 letters a year to call out human rights abuses - something that is all too common in many countries, including our own," Heather said. "The letters can help to persuade authorities to improve prison conditions and release people who have been detained without charge. They can also stop torture and turn death sentences into prison sentences." To remain independent, Amnesty International does not accept any funds from governments, political groups or big business. "This makes our own fund-raising very important," Heather said. "I'd love to raise $1000, it might be overly ambitious but it's a good goal." Heather said money raised could go towards sending people overseas to places where human rights abuses are occurring. "They could be there for some time doing research so that's really expensive. We've sent people into Myanmar who were there for months and they were able to report - with evidence - those human rights abuses." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

