Swanettes remain undefeated as Gulgong maintain early season form

Playing at Coonamble, the home town Bears and the Gulgong Bull Terriers put on a very physical and entertaining display in front of a big crowd. The visitors were the first to call the scoreboard attendant into action when they scored from an intercept of a wayward pass thrown by the Bears. It didn't take long for the Grizzlies to fire back when their customary slick ball movement again was put on display, resulting in them drawing away in the first stanza to hold down a handy 18-10 lead at half time. The Terriers' tenacity came to the fore in second half, thwarting and frustrating Coonamble's attack to the point where they kept the home side scoreless in that period, whilst scoring two unconverted tries themselves to come away with a share of the competition points, the final result being an 18-all draw. At Cobar the Roosters proved too strong for the Dunedoo Swans, the Swans cause not being assisted by having a sparsely populated interchange bench for the duration of the game. The Roosters shared the try scoring around with no less than eight of their players crossing the stripe in their 46-nil victory. At Baradine, the Narromine Jets also wracked up eight tries, with their centre Washie Itoya notching five of them in a strong individual performance with the Jets coming away with a 38-6 win to remain undefeated and at the top of the competition ladder. Similarly, the Dunedoo Swannettes remain undefeated after their 42-20 defeat of Cobar at Cobar with Jacinta Dummett helping herself to five tries as did Mab Fuller for the Gilgandra Pink Panthers in their 40-16 win over Binnaway. In other games, Gulgong continued their good early season form with a solid 28-18 victory over Coonamble, the win moving them to a share of second on the competition ladder. The remaining game saw Baradine prove too strong for Narromine, taking the game 38-4. Round 6 games will commence on Friday night when Binnaway hosts Coonamble in a night game, followed on Saturday with Trangie at home to Cobar, Baradine travelling to Gulgong, and the Narromine Jets will be heading to Dunedoo to take on the Swans. Bryson Luff is an ACM contributor. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

