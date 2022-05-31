A Windeyer man pleaded guilty in Mudgee Local Court on May 18 to domestic violence-related common assault, intimidation and use of an offensive weapon after pulling a knife on his partner of 11 years and threatening to kill her
According to documents tendered to court, David Newton Loch and the victim began arguing around 8.30pm on May 3 after the couple returned home from a night out at the Gold and Fleece Hotel in Windeyer.
During the argument, the victim was pushed to the ground by Loch who then stood over her.
Loch's lip was cut by the victim's fingernail as she made an attempt to free herself from beneath him. She fled to the laundry to change her clothes.
The court was told Loch followed the victim into the laundry after getting a 15 centimetre fillet knife from their kitchen. He pointed the weapon at the victim and said "I'll f--king kill you".
Police arrived after the victim called '000'. Loch was given the opportunity to be interviewed by police after he was arrested and taken to Mudgee Police Station but declined and said "it will be pointless; it will be the same story anyway".
During submissions read out in court, Loch's solicitor Joanna Smith described the incident as "an anomaly" and "entirely spontaneous" after speaking with the couple, who she said were still in a relationship.
Magistrate John McIntosh sentenced Loch to an 18-month community correction order with the condition he perform 50 hours of unpaid community service work.
Magistrate McIntosh also granted a two-year apprehended domestic violence order for the protection of the victim.
