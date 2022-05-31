Mudgee Guardian
David Newton Loch sentenced in Mudgee Local Court for threatening to kill his partner with a fillet knife

Updated May 31 2022 - 9:43pm, first published 9:00pm
A file image of Mudgee Local Court. Picture: Jay-Anna Mobbs

A Windeyer man pleaded guilty in Mudgee Local Court on May 18 to domestic violence-related common assault, intimidation and use of an offensive weapon after pulling a knife on his partner of 11 years and threatening to kill her

