The high-flying Narromine Jets encountered take off problems in their round six game of the Christie and Hood Castlereagh League competition in the form of a wedge of black swans. The impact of the Swans upon the Jets saw Narromine surrender their undefeated status and the Dunedoo Swans retain the Boronia Cup in what many might regard as a boil over. Prior to the meeting of the two teams at Dunedoo's Robertson Oval, the Jets had swept all before them whilst the Swans had recorded just a lone victory and were coming off a sizeable loss to the Cobar Roosters the previous week. Even the Dunedoo faithful would have to of been somewhat dubious about the prospects of a victory over the visitors. However, as per usual, the Swans dug deep in front of their large band of supporters and recorded a memorable 24-12 win. Perhaps defending the Boronia Cup stirred up the Swan's first grade players but the result once again showed that the Swans go up a notch or two when they play at home and it sets up what should be a hard-fought encounter with the Gulgong Terriers this Saturday with the time-honoured Boronia Cup once again on the line. Whilst the Swans had plenty to celebrate come full time in the first grade encounter, it was a different story in the league tag with that match in many ways mirroring what unfolded in the later game. Going into the match the Swannettes were undefeated whilst the Jettettes had mixed fortunes and were coming off a large loss to Baradine the previous week and few would have liked their chances against the slick Dunedoo outfit. As it turned out, the Jettettes scored four tries to two in their 18-8 victory to throw the league tag competition wide open. In other round six games, the Cobar Roosters proved to be too strong for the Trangie Magpies in both games played at Trangie on Friday night. It was a mixed bag for the Gulgong and Baradine clubs with Gulgong winning first grade 48-8 and Baradine claiming the league tag 26-6. Coonamble defeated Binnaway 30-nil in another Friday night game in their league tag clash. Round seven clashes this weekend will be highlighted by the Boronia Cup game at Dunedoo when they host the Gulgong Bull Terriers in a local derby. The Terriers have enjoyed a strong start to the season and would possibly like their chances of taking the Cup home with them, but if they do not heed the warning issued by the Swans last Saturday, they could well pay the price if they go into the match thinking they will be having nothing but a tough battle. Meanwhile, the Narromine Jets will be looking to regroup when they host the Gilgandra Panthers in what should be a big test for both clubs. The Panthers first grade side will be eager for a run, having had two byes in a row, which depending on your view about playing week in and week out, may or may not be such a good thing for them. Undoubtedly the Jets will be out to impress their home crowd and return to the winning side of the ledger after their fine start in the Castlereagh League competition. A close and hard-fought encounter is anticipated. In other games, Coonamble will host Trangie and Cobar will make the long trek to Baradine whilst Binnaway has the bye. Christie and Hood round six scores League Tag First Grade Bryson Luff is an ACM contributor. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

