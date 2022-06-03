Mudgee Guardian
James Darren Stuart sentenced in Mudgee Local Court after assaulting, threatening Coles worker

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 3 2022 - 3:39am, first published 3:30am
Man throws cabanossi stick at Coles worker after being told to leave: court

A Mudgee man has faced court after threatening to kill a Coles employee for banning his girlfriend from the store.

