S&S take two-point lead for seniors while A1 draw with the Oriental

A great game was played between A1 Earthworx and Oriental Hotel on May 28 in the Mudgee District Hockey Association's senior competition with an even score of 4-all.
Callum Barlow and Simon Gill joined in the third quarter which turned up the game as Oriental were wining in the first two quarters.
Mandy Rennie and Kristel Barnes were tough in the defence for A1 which saw few goals scored in the final few quarters for the Oriental team. Innes Flagg was rewarded best and fairest.
The second game saw some fill-ins picked up from the sideline across both teams S&S Meats and a Masta Blasta.
Thomas Tito and Noah Caligari were fantastic on the wing for S&S Meats. Emma Turnbull carved up the other wing for Masta Blasta even with carrying an injury. The score was 4-2 to S&S Meats.
Simon Gill was rewarded best and fairest in the second game.
All scheduled games for this weekend will be played on Friday evening (June 3).
Tara Fisher is a Mudgee Guardian contributor.
