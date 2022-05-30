Mudgee Guardian

S&S take two-point lead for seniors while A1 draw with the Oriental

By Tara Fisher
Updated May 30 2022 - 4:51am, first published 3:00am
A great game was played between A1 Earthworx and Oriental Hotel on May 28 in the Mudgee District Hockey Association's senior competition with an even score of 4-all.

