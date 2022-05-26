newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The grounds of Gulgong Public School will be packed with locals on Friday as the school gears up for their second 'Morning on the Green'. Off the back of last year's success, the event is expected to attract approximately 700 members of the community who will be treated to performances from students as well as a guest appearance for Olympic gymnast and Ninja Warrior sensation, Olivia Vivian. "She's my idol, I've watched her since I was two," Gulgong Public School student, Skye Parish said of Ms Vivian. Ms Vivian's appearance in Gulgong has been a generator of excitement among students, according to Gulgong Public School principal, David Lewis. During her visit, Ms Vivan will speak with the community before conducting a performance and sharing the importance of being resilient with years five and six students. "It gives the kids from Gulgong a bit of a spark and something to look forward to, and is also a way to bring our parents and local community together," Mr Lewis said. "Olivia will be speaking to the whole community first and then she'll be available to sign autographs, take photos and things like that. "She's going to move around all of our ninja inflatables and then we've got her talking to our year five and six kids about the importance of being resilient and working hard at whatever you do. "Her appearances on the Australian Ninja Warrior TV show as a female role model had generated so much support among our students. We're really looking forward to meeting her." Gulgong Public School's Morning on the Green will take place on site at 10am on Friday, May 27. There will be a free morning tea for those attending. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/fff56ca3-86a6-4af1-9407-d3ddb4fbb680.JPG/r0_125_4555_2699_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg