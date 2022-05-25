newsletters, editors-pick-list,

As Mudgee maintains its reputation as one of Australia's top tourism spots, one local has created a concept that will offer visitors a stress free way to experience the best of the region. Falling in love with the area six years ago, Lisa Austin opted for a life in Lue herself over the hustle and bustle of the city. After sitting on the concept for a few years, Ms Austin took a leap and launched Mudgee Concierge; a business dedicated to travel and events planning. "Mudgee and the surrounding areas have so much to offer, and for time poor visitors, it can be quite an overwhelming task to try and figure out what exactly it is they would like to see and do here. We want to take that time off their hands," Ms Austin said. "We book activities, make reservations, provide transport and put together personalised itineraries to make sure visitors enjoy their time in the region. We use our local knowledge. "My hope is that we can provide visitors with some of the happiest memories of their lives and when they leave, they'll feel like they've gotten the most out of their time here." Mudgee Concierge is not only a benefit to visitors, but also for local businesses alike, with Ms Austin eager to bring the smaller, less chartered spots to the forefront. "We're hoping to promote some of the smaller businesses or venues that visitors may not know about," she said. "We want to bring more business to locals without them having to spend their time and effort on attracting new clients, that can be a massive job itself." Mudgee Concierge launched on May 19 and since then, support has been 'fantastic' according to Lisa. "We've had a fantastic response to the website and social media. This town and the people are just so unbelievably supportive of new businesses, it makes you grateful to call Mudgee home," Ms Austin said. "Coming from the city a few years ago, that support is a bit mind blowing because it's not the sort of response you would get there. We're so lucky that we get to be locals. "If anyone has a business or service they'd like to promote or think would be a great offering to our clients, reach out and get in touch as we'd love to have a chat with you and work together in the future."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/670f5952-f0c5-4937-953e-49c3af90feed.jpg/r1166_829_4256_2575_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg