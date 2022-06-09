The Mudgee Small Farm Field Days are just around the corner, with this year set to be a big one.
On July 8 and 9, more than 20,000 people are expected to come together and enjoy the event.
There will be a variety of stalls, talks, demonstrations, and entertainment, all to promote innovation and sustainability in agriculture and rural living.
Watershed Landcare will be set up at the Strawbale building. Why not come and say hello?
In 2022, we are excited to announce our fantastic lineup of speakers for the Landcare Learnings talk series, which will happen on both days.
Simon Campbell from the Biodiversity Conservation Trust will chat with us about the importance of local biodiversity in building ecosystem resilience.
We'll hear about what you can do to help protect species, create habitat and why it is critical landholders take action.
The following speakers are Mike and Billie from Dry Creek Farm, who will tell their stories about living a more sustainable life.
They will share their key learnings about water saving, food growing and how goats have become an essential part of their farm management and enterprise.
They will even have some of their goats at the event, so bring the kids over for a look!
In the afternoon, let's talk about becoming more resilient and regenerative on a smaller scale.
Mark and Kate from Purple Pear Farm will be synthesising their deep knowledge and experience of permaculture, biodynamics and homesteading.
They'll bring you an engaging workshop that will give you plenty of ideas to take home.
Finishing off with a bang, we are excited to have Colin Seis joining us to do a talk and launch his new book.
Col is a local innovator and farmer who has travelled internationally, sharing his pasture cropping methods.
He continues to push the boundaries of success using native grasses and rotational grazing to build drought resilience, reduce inputs, raise robust livestock and build the soil carbon sponge. You won't want to miss out!
If that's not enough to convince you, the Mudgee Bee Group will be selling liquid gold in the form of delicious, local honey.
Find out more about beekeeping from this experienced group and browse the delightful bee products made by members.
There will also be a beautiful Landcare Nursery display with native plants for sale. Come and say hi to the knowledgeable volunteers; they can answer your plant questions and suggest which species might best fit your paddock or garden.
Get your tickets, rug up and come along to support the local exhibits. There is lots to see and do.
Find out more about the Landcare Learnings program at watershedlandcare.com.au/events.
