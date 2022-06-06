All junior and senior players took to Mudgee's hockey grounds on Friday, June 3.
Despite it being a bit fresh under the shin pads, the spirit was there.
On a large field, high schoolers took up the role as coach for the primary and infants who enjoyed a game.
The derby between A1 Earthworx and S&S Meats was the only senior game played with the second match called off due to wet weather.
Sam Handley and Andrew Kenny were strong in defence for S&S Meats which saw Kate Elder and Nico Loane try to push through in attack.
Bec Box, Alex Walker-Cooke and Noah Caligari pushed the circle for S&S but unfortunately it wasn't enough with A1 getting up 2-1.
Thanks for volunteer refs for the night being Dave Scales and Mandy Rennie. Three points went to Kate Elder, two to Tara Fisher and one to Kristel Barnes.
No games will be played this weekend.
The Mudgee District Hockey Association would like to congratulate all Mudgee under 13s on their effort in playing the Western Conference in Parkes on the Sunday, May 5.
A big shoutout to Mark Collins for taking the players over for the day where they played four hockey games.
Tara Fisher is a Mudgee Guardian contributor.
