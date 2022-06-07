Their opposition put up a brave fight but Dubbo Bulls FC did enough to defeat Mudgee Gulgong Wolves on Saturday in their Western Premier League clash.
Bulls hosted the Wolves at Hans Claven Oval and it was the hosts who came away with a 5-3 win.
Although they scored a comfortable win on paper, Bulls coach Scott Fox knows his side has better performances in them.
"Mudgee only turned up with 10 players so they played the whole game with 10 (players) and we conceded three goals so it is a little disappointing," he said.
Brody Austin scored a brace for Bulls while Dominic Ambler, Alex Richardson-Bell and Kobe Rapley also found the back of the net in the win.
While Mudgee may have been a player short, Fox admitted they've always been a tough side for Bulls to come up against regardless of their form.
"Mudgee are one of those teams we just don't know how to take," he said.
"Even with 10 men they were still knocking the ball around and creating chances.
"To be honest they could've scored a couple more goals if not for our keeper.
"They are a quality side so no doubt when we reverse the fixture it will be a much closer game."
The Mudgee Gulgong Wolves are ninth on the WPL ladder ahead of Macquarie United and Orange CYMS, while Panorama occupy top spot.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
