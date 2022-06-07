The Mudgee Dragons are sitting pretty in first place on the ladder as the Peter McDonald Premiership hits the halfway mark.
Winning five out six games - the only loss to third place Forbes by two points - the Dragons are clear contenders for the title.
Advertisement
The Dragons head into the June long weekend break off the back of a staggering 66-6 win over the Cowra Magpies.
Corin Smith and Ben Thompson scored two tries each, while Jack Littlejohn, Pacey Stockton, Nathan Orr, Lee Hicks, Jake Gale and Jake Durrant got the remainder of the tries. Hicks also put on 11 goals.
The Dragons have the best defence in the league so far averaging 14 points, which is impressive at any level, while attack is second best with an average of 36 points a game.
Should they continue their form, the red and white contingent will be looking at the possibility of hosting a grand final at Glen Willow Stadium on September 4.
Mudgee captain-coach Jack Littlejohn is impressed with his side's form, and will be wanting to ensure it continues throughout the remainder of the season.
The newly-returned Ben Thompson has been crucial to the side's success for far, with his talks at training and on game day having done wonders for the team's confidence and form.
The Dragons are at home on June 8 when they host Bathurst's St Pats in all three grades.
Russell Moriarty is a Mudgee Guardian contributor.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.