A 30-year-old driver has avoided injuries after his truck crashed into an embankment 18 kilometres outside of Mudgee on Wednesday morning.
A man was travelling to Mudgee from Dubbo in a large heavy rigid truck about 6.40am on June 15 when he failed to navigate the Guntawang and Goolma Road intersection due to fog.
The truck left the roadway and hit an embankment.
The driver suffered no injuries, and there was no disruption to traffic.
The truck, which still remains on site, will be towed at some point on Wednesday.
