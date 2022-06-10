Mudgee Guardian
Subscriber

Todd Alfred Rohr appeared before Mudgee Local Court for negligent driving and leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
June 10 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who failed to stop after colliding with pregnant woman sentenced in Mudgee court

A 19-year-old man who drove away after colliding with a pregnant woman in Mudgee has been sentenced.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.