Man who failed to stop after colliding with pregnant woman sentenced in Mudgee court

A 19-year-old man who drove away after colliding with a pregnant woman in Mudgee has been sentenced.
Todd Alfred Rohr pleaded guilty in Mudgee Local Court on June 8 to negligent driving and failing to stop and assist.
According to court documents, the victim and a group of her friends were walking along Moggs Lane in Mudgee towards Ulan Road about 11.15am on January 9 this year.
The court heard the group split and went to different sides of the road as a car was approaching; the victim went to the left.
The Inverell resident collided with the woman who hit the driver's side bonnet before smashing into the windscreen. She was thrown approximately five metres.
The ambulance arrived a short time later and assessed the victim. She suffered minor injuries but was four weeks pregnant at the time, so was taken by helicopter to Mudgee Hospital.
The court was told Rohr didn't stop to assist the victim and instead returned to work to tell his manager what had happened.
After speaking with his manager, Rohr went to the Mudgee Police Station where he later told police he was looking down at his GPS because he wasn't sure where he was going and hit the victim, the court heard.
Rohr said he was unaware he had to stop and went back to work because he panicked.
During sentencing in open court, Rohr's solicitor Thomas Flynn attributed his client's actions to his anxious nature.
"Wouldn't any ordinary person say 'oh my goodness, what have I done?' and get out of their vehicle to make sure the person was ok?," Magistrate Day questioned in response.
"The person whom he struck suffered some minor injuries. That is extremely lucky."
Rohr was sentenced to a six-month community correction order with the condition he undertake 40 hours of unpaid community service work. He was also fined $110.
