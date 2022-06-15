SHE set up two tries for an inaugural State of Origin win, she was named in the first Australian Police Rugby League women's side then she helped the Central West union team to a third consecutive NSW Country Championships victory.
It was certainly an epic long weekend for Marita Shoulders.
The hours and hours the Mudgee product has spent building her fitness, strength and stamina paid off, that dedication combining with her talent to lead her to the biggest weekend of her sporting career.
"I don't think I've had a weekend that big - it actually wasn't just the weekend, it was like the whole week," she said.
"Like from Tuesday we had two hour training sessions each day and we had functions and things to do - it was a long, long week."
Tuesday was when Shoulders joined her NSW Women's Police team-mates in camp for the build up to their inaugural State of Origin clash with Queensland.
They got to watch the NSW Men's Police side beat Queensland in a curtain raiser to the NRL's State of Origin on Wednesday night before they got their chance on Friday.
Shoulders, who started at prop, made an immediate impact.
"I was pretty happy because I know my one job is to get to the posts and I got to do that and we scored off it in the first 30 seconds," she said.
"I was the carry before both tries actually, it was just hit, have that contact, get up and play the ball fast and spread it out. It was awesome."
With NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb in the stands cheering the Blues on, they went on to win 10-4 at Leichhardt Oval.
All the points came in the opening half, Shoulders and her team-mates having to dig deep in defence to maintain their advantage after the break.
"After we scored in the first 30 seconds, which was pretty sweet, I think that put them on the back foot, they thought that's how the whole game was going to play out," she said.
"But no, they came back. We had to do a lot of defence, their try was scored after just relentless penalties and just attacking our line. They finally got over, it was ugly, but they got there.
"But our defence was amazing, there was a lot of talk, our fullback Kiara White, for someone who was playing her fifth game or something like that, her chat at the back and her vision was just amazing."
Given Shoulders is a Balmain supporter, that the game was played at Leichhardt Oval made it even more memorable.
"After the game I ran over to the scoreboard and jumped up and got a photo over there - that was pretty iconic," she said.
"I was too busted to get up the top with everyone else, but it was still good," she added with a laugh.
Later that evening more good news came when Shoulders learned she had gained selection in the inaugural Australian Police Rugby League women's representative side.
While who the Australians will play and when is yet to be confirmed, several matches are on the agenda.
It will make Shoulders a dual international given she also played in the inaugural women's Australian Police Rugby Union side.
"That was pretty amazing, I think I was the people's choice. Like all my team and the support crew were very excited when I got named and to be named at eight again - that was very special," she said.
The next morning at 4am, Shoulders got up to drive to Tamworth to join the Central West Blue Bullettes side at the NSW Country Rugby Union Country Championships.
Shoulders had to get through plenty more work in the forward pack and she admits she was feeling the effects of a packed weekend of football.
But she and her team-mates won their two pool games on Saturday then beat Central North 23-0 in the decider.
"Between the two games on Saturday I tried to have a nap, but that didn't work," Shoulders said.
"Luckily I was in fatigue mode and just super excited from Friday and was just able to pull through. I think I went alright."
The Blue Bullettes conceded just one try on their way to winning the Thomson Cup for the third consecutive year, Shoulders having been part of the last two campaigns.
After such a big weekend Shoulders' first priority was getting some well-earned rest.
