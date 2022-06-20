Mudgee Guardian

NSW government announces $149 million IPTAAS funding at Dubbo

By Elizabeth Frias
Updated June 20 2022 - 9:31pm, first published 9:30pm
Regional health minister Bronnie Taylor, with Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders, deputy premier and minister for regional NSW Paul Toole, announced the patients' travel subsidies at Dubbo. Picture: Elizabeth Frias

Residents in remote areas around western NSW who need to travel to receive specialist medical care will benefit from a $149.5 million funding boost announced by the state government at Dubbo Hospital on Monday.

