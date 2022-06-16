Mudgee chef convicted after sending woman daily derogatory texts

A Mudgee chef's behaviour has been labeled "boorish" in court after sending a woman dozens of daily derogatory texts for months.
Joshua Blake Mason was fined $550 after pleading guilty in Mudgee Local Court on June 8 to stalking and intimidation.
Documents tendered to court for sentence reveal the victim responded to Mason's multiple messages on February 17 this year to ask "why do you keep messaging me?".
The 31-year-old sent over 10 messages in response followed by a dozen more the next day.
The court heard the victim sent a text to Mason asking if they could meet up on February 21.
Mason responded with numerous text messages saying he would think about it because he didn't want to keep her from "her boys".
After receiving more messages similar in nature, the victim asked Mason on February 23 if he could stop making derogatory remarks.
She received another 10 messages over the course of 24 hours, the court heard.
"I'll leave you to your boy, have a good night, I'm sure you will," Mason told the victim in a text sent on March 5.
The court was told the victim felt fearful after believing Mason drove past her property and noticed another car.
The victim went to Mudgee Police Station on March 8 to report the matters. Police took photographs of the messages sent by Mason.
Mason was placed under arrest the next day about 12pm after presenting to Mudgee Police Station.
"This is sheer harassment of boorish nature. Some of the wording in these messages is quite venomous," Magistrate David Day said during sentencing.
