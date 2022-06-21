After two years of cancellations, the Mudgee Small Farm Field Days will be welcomed back by thousands when the event returns early next month.
The event will be the first since it was last held in 2019, organisers said they are "extremely excited" for this year's instalment.
With over 450 exhibitors, the event is expected to attract 20,000 people who will contribute to an estimated $5.5 million boost to the local economy.
"There is a lot of interest in the event already so we're hoping for a big event this year. There will be a great variety of exhibits for people to explore," AREC general manager Cassandra Stanford said in a series of responses sent via email.
"The Mudgee Field Days are one of the largest annual events in our whole region. We've estimated that the event brings over $5.5 million dollars into the local economy each year through visitation to the region.
"We offer as many community groups as we can a chance to fundraise at the event, from car parking to catering, so the community definitely benefits from the event."
Popular attractions will return and feature in the event's program alongside a schedule of talks and demonstrations from industry professionals.
"Some people want to come and look at antique machinery, yard dog trials and the agronomy plots while others will want to shop for natural fibre clothing, tiny houses and learn about home butchery," Ms Stanford said.
"The kids always love visiting the animal nursery, going on pony rides and running through the hay bale maze. There really is something for everyone."
This year's Mudgee Small Farm Field Days will take place on June 8 and 9 at AREC from 8.30am to 4.30pm.
Tickets can be purchased via 123tix.com.au with a limited number to be sold at the gate (EFTPOS only).
