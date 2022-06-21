Mudgee Guardian

Mudgee Small Farm Field Days to return after two years of cancellations

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 21 2022 - 5:46am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Pace, Troy Rawson, Jack Harrison, Luke Mitterer, Brad Murray and Clay Brown at the 2019 Mudgee Small Farm Field Days. Picture: Simone Kurtz

After two years of cancellations, the Mudgee Small Farm Field Days will be welcomed back by thousands when the event returns early next month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.