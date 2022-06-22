Mudgee Guardian

Students showcase their acting and musical chops at sell-out Seuss play

By Contributed by Tegan Aitkin
Updated June 22 2022 - 7:17am, first published 6:26am
Left to Right: Jasmine Egan, Murray Freebody (Horton the Elephant), Grace Martyn, Sharna Smith, Jessica Nipperess (The Cat in the Hat), Sophie Stewart, Lilly Hockley, Ella Clift (Gertrude) and Sophie Letham (Bird Girl). Photos: Chris Freeman and Jamie Spargo

On June 17 and 18, St Matthews students performed the hit musical, Seussical, to sell-out crowds. Students from Years 5 to 11 dazzled audiences with their joyful and energetic performance.

