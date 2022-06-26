QUALITY was the highlight of the Dunedoo store sale last Wednesday where yearling steers topped at $2270 a head.
A total of 1000 cattle were yarded and Milling Stuart agent Jamie Stuart, Dunedoo, said there was an even spread of steers, heifers, cows with calves and pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers.
Mr Stuart said the market was dearer than expected with steers $100 up on last month.
"It was a very good quality yarding so I think that helped with the overall price of the job," he said.
In the cows with calves the first calvers made $3500 to $4150 and the older cows with calves and crossbred cows made from $2100 to $3100. PTIC heifers made $2000 to $2950.
David and Angela Copeland, Dunedoo, sold 16 Angus weaner steers for $2060 and Tony Cavallaro, Cassilis, sold 10 Angus-cross weaner steers for $2050.
Pat Edmonstone, Coolah, sold 10 Angus-cross yearling steers for $2050. The same vendor sold 10 Angus-cross heifers for $1740. GA and SL Piper, Cassilis, sold a pen of 21 Angus heifers for $1860.
Andrew Bowman, Dunedoo, sold 35 first calf Angus cows with calves for $4000. Arcadia Park, Dunedoo, sold 10 PTIC Angus heifers for $2950.
There was local support, northern buyers and others from the Upper Hunter and Coonamble.
The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart, Dunedoo, and PT Lord, Dakin and Associates, Dubbo.
