String of driving offences cost Gulgong man thousands in fines

Driving a car without a licence, insurance or registration has cost a Gulgong man $2,100.
Mark Anthony Holland was convicted in his absence at Mudgee Local Court for two counts of driving a vehicle on the road without ever being licensed, using an unregistered vehicle on the road and using an uninsured car.
According to court documents, police said they were patrolling the Castlereagh Highway near the Saleyards Lane intersection just outside Mudgee when they saw a Ford Falcon sedan turn left onto the highway about 7.45pm on April 30 this year.
Police stopped Holland, who was driving the vehicle, near the Hill End intersection for a roadside breath test.
The court heard Holland was asked for his licence and replied with "I don't have one, I never got one".
The 40-year-old said he was driving an unregistered car and didn't want his partner to lose her licence because the vehicle's registration expired on February 11 this year.
He added that he had just bought the car and was on his way home to Gulgong.
On a separate occasion, Holland was driving a white Ford Falcon south on Ulan Road in Mudgee about 3pm on May 11 this year.
Holland turned left into Short Street to pull over after police activated their warning lights.
The court heard that Holland told police once stopped that he didn't have a licence.
Checks revealed the car's registration was still expired.
Magistrate Susan McGowan referred to Holland's "limited record" during sentencing on June 22.
