Mudgee Guardian

Gulgong tennis courts to receive "top-notch" upgrade

By Newsroom
Updated June 28 2022 - 11:51pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central West Tennis Development Officer Dylan Dwyer, Belinda Sheather, Anthony Seis, Michelle Gaudry, Andrew Gee MP, Cr Sam Paine, Mary Haswell, Lin McKeown and Fran Munro. Picture: Supplied

A facelift to the Gulgong tennis courts may see the next Ash Barty or Alex de Minaur produced in the Mid-Western area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.