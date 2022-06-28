A facelift to the Gulgong tennis courts may see the next Ash Barty or Alex de Minaur produced in the Mid-Western area.
Member for Calare, Andrew Gee MP announced the $130,000 injection, allocated by the former Coalition government, on June 28.
Advertisement
A synthetic court will replace the current concrete surface as part of the upgrade approved through phase three of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
"The new, synthetic playing surface will be perfect for fast-paced play, while being a little easier on the joints, not so rough on one's tennis shoes, a bit cooler during summertime matches, and will be a breeze to maintain.
"With planning underway to install the new tennis surfaces, the next Goolagong could very well be from Gulgong!"
The tennis courts are the latest sporting facility in the area booked to receive an upgrade, which is a focal point for the Mid-Western Regional Council.
"The upgrades to the courts will be fantastic for the Gulgong Community and will greatly improve accessibility and safety for all users," Mid-Western Regional Council general manager, Brad Cam said.
"Mid-Western Regional Council is committed to the continuous improvement of sporting grounds and facilities across the entire region and it will be great to see this project come to life."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.