A Mudgee man who was sentenced to time behind bars after pleading guilty to his seventh driving while disqualified offence has been released on bail.
Adam Henry was initially sentenced to three months in jail by Magistrate Greg Grogin in Mudgee Local Court on July 5.
Magistrate Grogin granted bail for Henry, whose solicitor, Richard Wise lodged an appeal soon after sentence.
According to court documents, police said they stopped a silver Volkswagen Amarok travelling west along Market Street in Mudgee at 6.50pm on March 26 this year for the purpose of a random alcohol breath test.
Police approached Henry, who was driving the vehicle, and asked for his licence. "I don't have one," Henry replied.
The 40-year-old explained to police his licence had been disqualified and that he would get it back in a few months time.
The court heard Henry was disqualified until August 18 this year.
During sentencing, Magistrate Grogin noted Henry's previous offences which included six driving while disqualified charges and three driving while suspended offences.
"He [Henry] needs to be held accountable ... a message needs to be sent to Mr Henry, he has no regard for the law," Magistrate Grogin said.
"There is no other alternative than a sentence in prison."
Henry said "I've just lost everything, man" in response to the decision before he was handcuffed and taken into police custody.
Henry's appeal is listed for hearing at Dubbo District Court on August 25 this year.
