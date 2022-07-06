Mudgee Guardian
Subscriber

Adam Henry to front Dubbo District Court after appealing jail sentence handed in Mudgee Local Court

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 6 2022 - 6:31am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mudgee man, Adam Henry to front Dubbo District Court (pictured) after appealing his jail sentence. Picture: File

A Mudgee man who was sentenced to time behind bars after pleading guilty to his seventh driving while disqualified offence has been released on bail.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.