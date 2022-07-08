Mudgee Guardian

Club Dubbo to host NSW Junior 7-a-Side Championships

By Newsroom
July 8 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Rich, Sam Rich, Cooper Dart and Sam Bowman will all be part of the junior tournament at Club Dubbo next week. Picture: Supplied

Some of lawn bowls' rising stars, including Jeremy Wood from Gulgong and Tom and Sam Rich from Mudgee, will be in action at Club Dubbo next week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.