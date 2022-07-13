Mudgee Guardian

Carl's Jr will to open next week in Central West

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated July 13 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:00am
Carl's Jr in Dubbo before its official opening on July 20. Photo: Belinda Soole

Dubbo will be the home of the first Carl's Jr in the Central West when the fast food restaurant opens on Wednesday, July 20.

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

