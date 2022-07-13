Dubbo will be the home of the first Carl's Jr in the Central West when the fast food restaurant opens on Wednesday, July 20.
To celebrate, the burger business is offering the first 50 customers one free burger every week for a year.
"Everyone's looking forward to the opening ... We've almost hired over 90 local crew and managers, so the response has been phenomenal, the amount of staff that came over and wanted to work was great," Domit Makhoul, General Manager at Carl's Jr said.
When asked if there's potential for a Carl's Jr in Mudgee, Mr Makhoul said "never say never".
"If the right people come to us with the plans and the drawings to open up in that area we definitely will," he said.
"There's not one area we'd say no to. If it's got the right response and feedback and the numbers that we need then absolutely.
"We're all about accommodating for the locals as well as hiring and creating jobs. We always use local companies for our produce to create business in the local area as well."
