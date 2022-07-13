With perfect weather, great crowds and exhibitors as far as the eye could see, this year's Mudgee Small Farm Field Days couldn't have gone much better.
Organisers navigated their way through numerous hurdles - including a drenched carpark a result of heavy downpour days prior - to put on their biggest Field Days event yet.
"You could sense there were more people than in recent years, it was a great atmosphere," AREC general manager, Cassandra Stanford said.
"Attendance was up at least 10 per cent. There were about 10,000 people on the Friday and 12,000 on the Saturday, not including kids who were free to enter."
"It was so good to be back after a couple of very hard years, we really do appreciate the support. Everyone was so happy to get out and about again."
The animal nursery and Mudgee Youth in Agriculture tent were unsurprisingly the family favourites throughout the event, with the youngsters also enjoying the hay maze, scarecrow building, pony rides and face painting.
For the adults, it was all about speaking with exhibitors one-on-one - something you can't get through online purchasing.
"There was plenty to see and do for all ages. Many exhibitors said they made more sales than previous years too, so people were spending up after being unable to get to events for a long time," Ms Stanford said.
"Overwhelmingly positive" feedback from attendees will prove beneficial for future events, with next year's dates already locked in.
"We're back in the swing of things now so we'll definitely be keeping the momentum going," Ms Stanford said.
"The dates for next year are the 7th and 8th of July 2023, the middle weekend of the New South Wales July school holidays.
"Lock it in your calendar, it's sure to be another great event."
