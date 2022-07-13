Mudgee Guardian

Dates for the 2023 Mudgee Small Farm Field Days locked in following triumphant return

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 13 2022 - 12:42am, first published 12:00am
A large crowd walk the rows of the Mudgee Small Farm Field Days on July 9, 2022. Picture: Mudgee Small Farm Field Days

With perfect weather, great crowds and exhibitors as far as the eye could see, this year's Mudgee Small Farm Field Days couldn't have gone much better.

