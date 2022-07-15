The dream of operating a business comes true for couple behind Mally's Kitchen

A dream of one day becoming business owners has come to fruition for a Mudgee couple who recently launched Mally's Kitchen.
It all began with encouraging comments from the coworkers of Marjorie and Shaun Mallinson, who have set up shop in their home to bring the highly desired cuisine of Yum Cha to fellow locals.
"Shaun loves my food. One time he took some to work at the mines and the boys there just loved it. They kept asking for it and some of them said I should sell them," Marjorie said.
"I took some to my work and they absolutely loved it too. They were saying the same things about me selling it."
The husband and wife-duo have always thought about having a market stall or restaurant but for Marjorie, the question was whether her food enriched by her culture was worthy of selling.
Her doubts were soon quashed after the pair received dozens of orders - an amount equating to 300 pieces of Yum Cha sold on their July 2 trial day.
"I've received some beautiful comments and positive feedback from people. I haven't had any negative ones so far - fingers crossed I don't - but it has all been very encouraging," Marjorie said.
"We had a really good response for our first time. It was surprising, a lot of people took up the delivery option. We were running around trying to do that as well but all in all, it was really good," Shaun said.
The future of Mally's Kitchen is looking bright with the Mallinson's - at the time of publication - waiting for council to grant them permission to host market stalls.
From there, the sky's the limit with hopes of one day having a restaurant based in Mudgee.
"Keep an eye out at the markets, once the council gives us approval we'll be there. Hopefully we will be at Flavours of Mudgee too," Marjorie said.
"It's about timing and having enough people on the day to make it happen. We work as well so this is just part-time, but it could become full time," Shaun said.
"If it all keeps going well, we'll hopefully get a shop front if something opens up."
For more information on Mally's Kitchen, including a menu and how to order, contact mallyskitchen@outlook.com.au or phone 0456 407 010.
Updates are also posted to the Mally's Kitchen Facebook page.
