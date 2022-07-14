Mudgee Police have issued a stern warning to motorists after six men were caught drink driving over the weekend.
A 52-year-old man was stopped by police on Rouse Street in Gulgong at 8.10pm on July 8. He was charged with mid-range drink driving after he returned a positive alcohol reading of 0.098.
Police stopped a 57-year-old man on Mayne Street in Gulgong at 6.25pm on July 9. He returned an alcohol reading of 0.120 and was charged with mid-range drink driving.
Just before 10pm on July 9, a 39-year-old man was stopped by police on Market Street in Mudgee for a roadside breath test.
He returned an alcohol reading of 0.221 and was charged with high-range drink driving and driving without a licence.
A 22-year-old man was charged with mid-range drink driving after he tested positive to alcohol (0.113) once stopped by police on the Bylong Valley Way at Rylstone at 9.55pm on July 9.
A 27-year-old man was pulled over by police on Lewis Street in Mudgee at 12.35am on July 10. He received an infringement notice for low-range drink driving after he returned a positive reading to alcohol (0.067).
A 38-year-old man was stopped by police on Ulan Road in Putta Bucca at 1.40am on July 10. He was charged with mid-range drink driving after he returned a positive alcohol reading of 0.143.
Sergeant David Aitkin at Mudgee Police Station described the behaviour of the motorists as "foolish" and reminded drivers of the continued effort from police to target drink and drug drivers.
"The dangers of drink driving are well-known. There is no excuse for putting yourself and the community at risk," Sergeant Aitkin said.
"As with the six people caught on the weekend, if you make the foolish choice to drink and drive you can expect to cop a heavy penalty and you will lose your licence. It's a no-brainer, surely.
"You can expect to continue seeing police out and about on our roads targeting alcohol and drug driving."
