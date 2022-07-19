With twelve competition rounds completed and six to go, the battle of semi-final berths is well and truly on in both grades.
Every point scored or conceded from now on has the potential to have an influence on the composition of final four in both the league tag and rugby league, such is the closeness of both competitions.
Advertisement
Losses to Coonamble and Gulgong has increased the log jam on the rugby league competition ladder and they now sit equal in fourth position on the ladder on 27 points with the Bears ahead marginally on points differential.
Coonamble travelled to Dunedoo on Saturday and discovered just how hard it is to register a win over the Swans at Robertson Oval, with the home side coming away with a 24 to 14 victory, scoring five tries to three in the process.
The win by the Swans now sees them just one competition point adrift of Coonamble and Gulgong and they will be pulling all stops out to make sure that they get over the top of the Baradine Magpies this Saturday at Baradine to keep the pressure on the sides currently above them.
A rampaging Luke Thompson scored a hattrick for the visitors, being more than a handful for the Terriers defence and possibly the difference between the two sides come fulltime.
The Jets will be out to consolidate that win, and their current third placing on the ladder this Saturday when they head north to take on the Bears at Coonamble, the game being vital to both clubs and a great match is anticipated.
For the Terriers they will now have to face up to the Gilgandra Panthers at Gilgandra, another game that is vital to both clubs and one that should ensure a big presence at McGrane Oval to view the action.
On the league tag front the Dunedoo Swannettes suffered another narrow loss at home last Saturday when they went down by just two points to Coonamble the final score being 18 to 16.
That win has Coonamble knocking on the door for a place in the semi finals and sets up a big match against the Narromine this weekend, the Jets coming off a hard fought 12 to 6 victory over Gulgong last week, with that win, combined with Dunedoo's loss, propelling them into second position on the ladder.
Gulgong too will have a big match this weekend when they take on the Pink Panthers in Gilgandra, that game being played on Friday night. (Note it is only the league tag to be played on Friday night, the Gilgandra versus Gulgong rugby league game will be played Saturday afternoon.)
The final league tag game will be between Baradine and Dunedoo and if previous encounters between these two sides are anything to go on the game should be an absolute beauty.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.