Local woman who rolled her car with a 'belly full of booze' sentenced

A woman who was airlifted to Orange Hospital after being thrown from her rolling car while drunk has been sentenced.
Samantha Decourcy-Brown pleaded guilty in Mudgee Local Court on July 5 to mid-range drink driving.
Advertisement
Court documents reveal the 34-year-old was driving a silver Holden Frontera south along Henry Lawson Drive in St Fillans about 12pm on March 9 this year.
Decourcy-Brown overtook a vehicle when she was approximately 200 metres away from the St Fillans Road intersection.
Her car left the roadway about 100 metres from the intersection and travelled parallel to the road on the eastern side for about 65 metres.
The car then crossed back over and left the road on the opposite side where it continued to travel for about 42 metres.
The court heard Decourcy-Brown then over-corrected which resulted in the car rolling for about 55 metres on the eastern side before coming to rest on its roof about two metres from the road.
The full-time mother was thrown from the car and a significant amount of items from within the vehicle were scattered along the road.
A number of emergency services were on the scene including paramedics who treated Decourcy-Brown before she was airlifted to Orange Hospital. The road was closed for a period of time.
A blood sample was taken from Decourcy-Brown at Orange Hospital and later returned with a blood alcohol reading of 0.115.
Decourcy-Brown gave her statement to police on April 14 but said she had no recollection of the incident. She admitted to consuming a number of alcoholic drinks before driving.
During sentencing in open court, a self-represented Decourcy-Brown said she was receiving mental health support after experiencing a number of hardships, including coming to terms with a terminally ill parent and experiencing homelessness.
"Things haven't been easy but that doesn't mean you go out and get a belly full of booze and drive," Magistrate Greg Grogin said in response.
"You rolled your car because you were travelling too fast. You put yourself and others at risk."
Decourcy-Brown was convicted and fined $330 for the offence.
She will return to Mudgee Local Court on August 16 for a separate matter.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.