Mudgee Guardian

Samantha Decourcy-Brown sentenced in Mudgee Local Court for mid-range drink driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 11 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local woman who rolled her car with a 'belly full of booze' sentenced

A woman who was airlifted to Orange Hospital after being thrown from her rolling car while drunk has been sentenced.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.