A dog from Mudgee has sold for the $21,500 sale high price at the Forbes Working Dog Auction held at Forbes showgrounds on the weekend.
The two-day event hosted 48 working dogs and females which demonstrated their skills across cattle, goats and sheep (both in the paddock and in the yards).
Advertisement
Of the 48 dogs and females offered, 42 sold to average $6011.
The $21,500 top-priced dog was Stoney Creek Tucker offered by James and Audra Rayner of Stoney Creek Kelpies, Mudgee.
He is a rising two-year-old red and tan son of Jimmys Malcolm out of Jindi Rose, and was described as a "big strong powerful dog with loads of stamina" that is "a pleasure to have in the house yard as much as he is to work with".
The way he performed in the paddock demonstrations caught the eye of purchaser Murray Wykes of Wykes Partnership, Mount Tup, Euchareena, who is a first-time buyer at Forbes but a repeat buyer from Stoney Creek.
"We are commercial wool growers and the dogs will be predominately working sheep," he said.
"His paddock ability and being from a place that has similar paddock conditions/hill country as us is why we bought him.
"We've had a previous dog from Stoney Creek before."
The Rayners also sold the $7500 top-priced lot under 12 months of age, Stoney Creek Bandit, and received $1000 sponsored by SRV Livestock Transport, Forbes.
He was a 10-month-old started Kelpie dog sired by Lokabe Fred II out of Jindi Rose, which was purchased by Whitmore Pastoral Company, Lyndhurst, Tamworth, via AuctionsPlus.
Kenneys Lane offered by Harley Kenney, Tumbarumba sold for the second-top price of $19,750 to Queensland-based buyers Darrawong Pastoral Limited, Darrawong Station, Cunnamulla.
A 21-month-old female sired by Worbles Soldier and out of Glenfaba Dell, she was described as an experienced dog that does it all from working sheep in the yard and paddock, to cattle and goats.
Mr Kenney also sold Kennys Dusty, by Wrobels Ash, for $6000.
Ben Crowe of Timor sold Glenfaba Indigo for the third-top price of $19,000 to an undisclosed buyer. Sired by Capree Red and out of Glenfaba Annie, the rising three-year-old black and tan female had previously been trialled by Mr Crowe's 13-year-old son Archie.
Advertisement
Classelle Pink, another daugther of Capree Red also offered by Ben Crowe, sold for $10,500 to Angus Laurie, Quirindi, via AuctionsPlus.
Another AuctionsPlus buyer through Craig Pellow QPL Rural, Temora paid $11,000 for the two-year-old black and tan male Bill offered by Brad Pellow of Forbes.
Auctioneer Jake Lebrocque from Elders Forbes said it was a really successful day.
"It was great to see the vendors have some really good results," he said.
"Thank you to Forbes Working Dog Club for allowing us to run the sale, to the sponsors that made the day possible and to the suppliers of stock including sheep from Lach River Merinos, Forbes, cattle from Frampton Farms and goats from Moogenilla Angus, Condobolin."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.