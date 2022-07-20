'What do you mean it was a mistake?': Gulgong man convicted of third drug driving charge

A former construction worker has been convicted of his third drug driving charge after he pleaded guilty to the offence in Mudgee Local Court on July 19.
According to court documents, a blue Ford Focus hatch was stopped by police on the Castlereagh Highway in Mudgee at 12.15am on March 24 this year.
The driver - Luke Gordon Camilleri - was subjected to an oral fluid test which returned a positive result to methylamphetamine.
The court heard the 32-year-old was arrested for the purpose of a secondary oral fluid test and taken to Mudgee Police Station.
When in police custody, Camilleri said he couldn't remember taking the drug.
During sentencing in open court, Magistrate Kasey Pearce made note of Camilleri's two previous charges of driving with an illicit drug blood present in blood in 2016 and 2018.
"I made a mistake," he said.
"What do you mean you made a mistake? This is your third instance of the same offence," Magistrate Pearce said.
"What are you doing about your drug use? I'm assuming you've been using methylamphetamine for some time."
"I'm not doing anything," Camilleri replied.
Camilleri was fined $770 and disqualified from driving for eight months.
