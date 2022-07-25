100 years of memories, members and moments.
On July 23, Grattai CWA celebrated their centenary with 80 members and guests, and for branch president Kaye Holding, it was much like her wedding day - one of the happiest moments of her life.
Advertisement
"As the president, I was extremely honoured. I'll put it this way; the only other time I've ever been so happy was when I got married, and that was in 1966," Mrs Holding said.
"It was such an important event and I'm so glad I was there to represent Grattai."
Grattai CWA held its first meeting on July 20 in 1922 at the Beragoo Homestead, which was built by the husbands and friends of members using scrap iron and other materials.
Dances were held at Beragoo to raise funds to build the hall, which was also used as a school from 1943 for a number of years.
A 100th anniversary recipe book was given to all guests - including NSW CWA president Joy Beams, Castlereagh Group president Wendy Baldock and Andrew Gee MP - showcasing some of the favourite recipes of both past and present members of the branch.
Two anniversary cakes baked by members, Debbie Jordan and Leianne Milsom, were jointly cut by Grattai's longest serving member of 72 years, Betty Croake and Mrs Beams.
Grattai CWA are just one of two in the Castlereagh group - including Mudgee CWA - to have celebrated the milestone, joining 16 others in NSW.
"There's very few of us left. It's like any organisation, you need young blood to come in and keep it going," Mrs Holding said.
"We've been extremely lucky with Grattai because we've always had a good number of core members and we've always been able to attract new members."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.